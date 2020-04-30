Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,509 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 177.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNP. Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens upped their target price on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Union Pacific from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.44.

In other Union Pacific news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,778,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,473,023. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $188.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.14 and its 200-day moving average is $166.89.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

