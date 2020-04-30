United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Cut to $101.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $103.00 to $101.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on UPS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.32.

Shares of UPS traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.11. 9,970,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,269,003. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $125.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.30. The company has a market cap of $88.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 56.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

