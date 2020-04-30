United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Lowered to $102.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $104.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 6.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.32.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,970,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,269,003. The stock has a market cap of $88.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.94. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $125.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.