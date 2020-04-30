United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

United Rentals stock traded up $11.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,310,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,776. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. United Rentals has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $170.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.33.

In related news, Director Shiv Singh acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.53 per share, with a total value of $53,118.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,421.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on URI. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $200.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.38.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

