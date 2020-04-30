United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.
United Rentals stock traded up $11.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,310,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,776. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. United Rentals has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $170.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.33.
In related news, Director Shiv Singh acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.53 per share, with a total value of $53,118.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,421.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
United Rentals Company Profile
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.
