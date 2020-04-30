Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)’s stock price rose 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $156.16 and last traded at $155.04, approximately 700,116 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 637,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.69.

OLED has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Universal Display from $216.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.45.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.72.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $101.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.53 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.13% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

In other news, Director Cynthia Jane Comparin bought 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $154.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,491.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Universal Display by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in Universal Display by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 9,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Universal Display by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Universal Display by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

