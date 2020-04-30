Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $235.28 million for the quarter. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 2.82%.

Shares of Universal Insurance stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,776. Universal Insurance has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $30.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average of $24.64. The company has a market capitalization of $623.73 million, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.24%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other news, Director Sean P. Downes acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.53 per share, for a total transaction of $107,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,485,682 shares in the company, valued at $31,986,733.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean P. Downes purchased 3,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.39 per share, with a total value of $64,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,488,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,842,907.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $191,900. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

