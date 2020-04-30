Valdor Technology International (CVE:VTI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Shares of Valdor Technology International Inc. (CVE:VTI) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 5000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$465,304.00.

The firm has a market cap of $232,000.00 and a PE ratio of -10.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04.

About Valdor Technology International (CVE:VTI)

Valdor Technology International Inc operates as an optical fiber components company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells passive fiber optic components. Its products include harsh-environment 1:32 splitters for telecom and fiber to the home markets; and Impact Mount technology to provide conventional fiber optics connectivity.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Valdor Technology International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valdor Technology International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.