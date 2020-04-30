VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Shares Sold by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 343.6% in the first quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 49,669 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,347,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,454,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF alerts:

Shares of MOO stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,233. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a twelve month low of $42.52 and a twelve month high of $69.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.47 and a 200-day moving average of $62.78.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Featured Story: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.