Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR traded up $5.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.42. 73,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,429. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $118.99 and a 12 month high of $205.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.31 and a 200-day moving average of $178.79.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.