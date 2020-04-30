Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) is Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s 4th Largest Position

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,378 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 4.8% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $6,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 71.1% during the first quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 9,587 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 133.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 99.8% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 361,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 180,482 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 40,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period.

VEU traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,662,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,658,389. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $54.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.61.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

