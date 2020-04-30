Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 9,587 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 361,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after acquiring an additional 180,482 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 40,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.5% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,662,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,658,389. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.61. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

