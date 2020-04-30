Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 73,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $36.79. The company had a trading volume of 14,100,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,343,848. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.82. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

