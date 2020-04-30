Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Regis Management CO LLC

Regis Management CO LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 28.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,005,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 398,559 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 7.8% of Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $33,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $36.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,100,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,343,848. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.82. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

