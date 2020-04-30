Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 280.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,690,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,529 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 350,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 59,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 34,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000.

NYSEARCA:VGK traded up $1.38 on Wednesday, hitting $46.93. 4,234,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,845,998. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $36.29 and a 1 year high of $59.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.32.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

