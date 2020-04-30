Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Position Increased by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for 1.5% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $4,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Abbot Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VHT traded down $4.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,527. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $138.11 and a one year high of $197.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.01.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

