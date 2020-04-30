Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,958,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,638 shares during the period. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $712,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 12,471 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,150,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,738,262. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.82 and a 12-month high of $95.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a $0.255 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

