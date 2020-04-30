Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,737,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,910,000 after purchasing an additional 255,447 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,682,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,372,000 after purchasing an additional 77,382 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,628,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,631,000 after purchasing an additional 59,773 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,599,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,543,000 after purchasing an additional 124,806 shares during the period. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,243,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,697,000 after acquiring an additional 248,488 shares during the period.

Shares of VO traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.00. 966,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,442. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $110.05 and a 1-year high of $186.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.62.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

