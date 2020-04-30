Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Position Decreased by Regis Management CO LLC

Regis Management CO LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 238,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 4.4% of Regis Management CO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Regis Management CO LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $18,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $352,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,549,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 67,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,116,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,598,000 after buying an additional 449,608 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.00. 7,306,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,418,905. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $55.58 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.01.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

