Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Acquired by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 2.0% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 125.5% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,867,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,161,288. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.87. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $76.49 and a 12 month high of $89.32.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

