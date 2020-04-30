Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Regis Management CO LLC

Regis Management CO LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 733,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,319 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 21.7% of Regis Management CO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Regis Management CO LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $94,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $4.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,985,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,999,298. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $172.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.90.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

