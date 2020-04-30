Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VPU. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 39,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 19,386 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 638.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,382 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 31,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Shares of VPU stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $129.28. 244,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,113. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.93. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $96.09 and a 1 year high of $156.43.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.