Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Shares Up 17.4%

Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI)’s stock price shot up 17.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.88 and last traded at $4.73, 1,019,883 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 145% from the average session volume of 416,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VERI shares. ValuEngine lowered Veritone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.69.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.75. The stock has a market cap of $121.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.15 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 104.78% and a negative net margin of 125.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that Veritone Inc will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Veritone by 555.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Veritone in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veritone by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone in the third quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. 12.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI)

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

