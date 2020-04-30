Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Acquired by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,605 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRTX. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 195 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.56, for a total transaction of $849,780.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,936 shares in the company, valued at $10,457,492.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 11,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.52, for a total value of $2,845,531.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,007,995.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,242 shares of company stock valued at $13,274,664. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $268.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.42.

VRTX stock traded down $5.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,397,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,862. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $238.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.62 billion, a PE ratio of 55.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $277.80.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

