Very Critical Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Share Price

News headlines about Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) have trended very negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals earned a coverage optimism score of -3.73 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ analysis:

REGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $386.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $379.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $476.30.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded down $12.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $516.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,305,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,147. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $499.38 and a 200-day moving average of $399.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $60.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.52. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $271.37 and a 12-month high of $574.32.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 24.14%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 25.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.30, for a total transaction of $1,013,993.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,866,454.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total transaction of $96,088.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,136.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,525 shares of company stock valued at $18,737,898 over the last ninety days. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

