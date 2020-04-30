Very Negative Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact TELUS (TSE:T) Share Price

News articles about TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) have trended very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. TELUS earned a news impact score of -3.25 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected TELUS’s ranking:

Several brokerages have recently commented on T. Scotiabank set a C$58.00 target price on TELUS and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. National Bank Financial set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of TELUS and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TELUS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of TELUS from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.45.

T traded up C$0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$23.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,263,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,489,113. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66. TELUS has a 1 year low of C$18.55 and a 1 year high of C$27.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$26.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$44.34.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.86 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TELUS will post 1.4700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.582 dividend. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.67%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

