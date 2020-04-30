Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Trading Up 44.7%

Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VISL) shares rose 44.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34, approximately 125,229,818 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 794% from the average daily volume of 14,014,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.92.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vislink Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VISL) by 72.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 735,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308,356 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.81% of Vislink Technologies worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and deployment of end-to-end live video communications solutions worldwide. The company designs, develops, and distributes TV news and broadcast microwave video systems under the IMT brand for broadcast, sports/entertainment/education, public safety, and defense markets, as well as provides engineering, integration, installation and commissioning services.

