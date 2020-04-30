Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) Trading Up 12.5%

Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) shares were up 12.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.89 and last traded at $6.75, approximately 2,267,657 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 2,108,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VSLR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vivint Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Vivint Solar to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Vivint Solar from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Vivint Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $748.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.15 million. Vivint Solar had a negative net margin of 29.96% and a negative return on equity of 135.60%. Vivint Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vivint Solar Inc will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dana C. Russell sold 193,312 shares of Vivint Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $1,753,339.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 518,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,125.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dana C. Russell sold 250,000 shares of Vivint Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $2,512,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 575,445 shares in the company, valued at $5,783,222.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 528,797 shares of company stock worth $5,088,457 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSLR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vivint Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Vivint Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vivint Solar by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vivint Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vivint Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vivint Solar Company Profile (NYSE:VSLR)

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

