Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:IGD)

Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund (NYSE:IGD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st.

Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund stock opened at $5.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.75. Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $6.70.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

