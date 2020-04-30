Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd (NYSE:IID) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd (NYSE:IID) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st.

Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.8% per year over the last three years.

IID stock opened at $4.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.94. Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $6.44.

Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, excluding the United States.

