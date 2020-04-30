Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Shares Up 9.1%

Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) shot up 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.52 and last traded at $8.40, 652,808 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 21% from the average session volume of 824,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

Several research firms recently commented on WNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Wabash National from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wabash National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.30.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.14 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 17.80%. Wabash National’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 2,678.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 62.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000.

Wabash National Company Profile (NYSE:WNC)

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

