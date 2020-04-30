Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $52.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.13 million.

NASDAQ:WASH opened at $35.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.58. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $25.86 and a 52-week high of $54.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WASH. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. BidaskClub raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Compass Point raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

