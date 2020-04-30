Waters (NYSE:WAT) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Bank of America from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 24.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Waters from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Waters from $186.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Waters from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Waters from $223.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $182.44.

Shares of NYSE:WAT traded up $8.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.65. 707,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,569. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.08. Waters has a 52-week low of $154.39 and a 52-week high of $245.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.29 and a 200 day moving average of $212.93.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.24). Waters had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 172.16%. The firm had revenue of $464.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waters will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Francis Kim sold 6,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $1,427,749.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,120.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 7.8% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 39,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Waters by 1.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Wesleyan Assurance Society boosted its holdings in Waters by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 10,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Waters by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 272,779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,659,000 after buying an additional 8,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

