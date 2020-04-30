Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Issues Earnings Results

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $43.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.50 million. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 17.06%.

Shares of Waterstone Financial stock traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $14.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,318. Waterstone Financial has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $19.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.16. The company has a market capitalization of $362.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.26.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.04%.

WSBF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.