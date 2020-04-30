Wayfair (NYSE:W) PT Raised to $120.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $65.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Monday, April 6th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Wayfair from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Wayfair from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.57.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Shares of W traded up $6.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.94. 2,866,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,730,677. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $166.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.43. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 2.01.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.42) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Wayfair will post -11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edmond Macri sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,547 shares in the company, valued at $851,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $236,660.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,396.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,035,112 shares of company stock worth $26,502,362 in the last three months. 30.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 573,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,245,000 after purchasing an additional 58,223 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Wayfair by 283.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 16,861 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 105,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 46,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.