Wedbush Increases Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $145.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Wedbush from $75.00 to $145.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Wayfair from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Wayfair from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.57.

Shares of Wayfair stock traded up $6.26 on Wednesday, hitting $129.94. 2,866,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,730,677. Wayfair has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $166.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.42) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. Research analysts expect that Wayfair will post -11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $494,564.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,258,501.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,035,112 shares of company stock valued at $26,502,362 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 521.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wayfair by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 55,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Wayfair by 9,117.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 112,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 111,683 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Wayfair by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

