Wells Fargo & Co Lowers United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $111.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $121.00 to $111.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.49% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.32.

UPS traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $96.11. 9,970,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,269,003. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.17 and its 200-day moving average is $109.30. The company has a market cap of $88.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.94. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $727,585,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,377,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $644,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,831 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 277.6% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,444,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,853 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in United Parcel Service by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $916,567,000 after buying an additional 1,176,081 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,799,000. Institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

