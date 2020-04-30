Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Welltower makes up about 0.8% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at $323,527,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 104.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,708,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,538 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,211,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,457,000 after buying an additional 1,103,394 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 600.5% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 994,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,322,000 after buying an additional 852,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 2,368,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,659,000 after buying an additional 600,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WELL traded up $3.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.54. 4,084,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,968,388. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Welltower Inc has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $93.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.03. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 24.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Welltower Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Welltower from $92.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Welltower from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Welltower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.54.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

