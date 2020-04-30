Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on May 29th

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Western Alliance Bancorporation has a payout ratio of 28.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation to earn $4.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.7%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.10. The company had a trading volume of 886,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,577. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $58.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.39 and a 200 day moving average of $47.58.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 35.68% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $285.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James E. D. V. M. Nave bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $329,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 249,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,240,110.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall S. Theisen sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total transaction of $108,498.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,991.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 17,500 shares of company stock worth $575,525 in the last ninety days. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WAL shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.50 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.56.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

