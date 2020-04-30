Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $17.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.30 million.

Western New England Bancorp stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.45. 94,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,691. Western New England Bancorp has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $150.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.62.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WNEB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Western New England Bancorp from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.88.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.