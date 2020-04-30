Winding Tree (LIF) Hits Market Cap of $1.88 Million

Winding Tree (CURRENCY:LIF) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 29th. One Winding Tree token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0872 or 0.00000985 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Winding Tree has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. Winding Tree has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $1,443.00 worth of Winding Tree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011306 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.49 or 0.02526291 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00201806 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00061761 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00044237 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Winding Tree Profile

Winding Tree’s genesis date was January 30th, 2018. Winding Tree’s total supply is 24,976,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,549,227 tokens. The official website for Winding Tree is windingtree.com . Winding Tree’s official message board is blog.windingtree.com . The Reddit community for Winding Tree is /r/windingtree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Winding Tree’s official Twitter account is @windingtree and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Winding Tree

Winding Tree can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winding Tree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Winding Tree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Winding Tree using one of the exchanges listed above.

