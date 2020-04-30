Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Sold by Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the quarter. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock makes up about 2.2% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,252,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,350,000 after acquiring an additional 218,678 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,483,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,829,000 after purchasing an additional 135,901 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 787,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,226,000 after purchasing an additional 327,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the fourth quarter worth $85,492,000. 76.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WWD traded up $4.61 on Wednesday, hitting $62.96. 907,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,642. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 1 year low of $46.51 and a 1 year high of $129.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.12 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 8.89%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

WWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wood & Company downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.29.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

