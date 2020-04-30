WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.46 EPS

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.46), MarketWatch Earnings reports. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.34 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $29.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. WSFS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $46.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.83%.

WSFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. WSFS Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.69.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

