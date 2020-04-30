WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th.

WVS Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 18.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Get WVS Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:WVFC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.57. The stock had a trading volume of 245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.88. WVS Financial has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. WVS Financial had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded WVS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

WVS Financial Company Profile

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to residents and businesses. The company offers deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for WVS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WVS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.