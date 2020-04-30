Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Price Target Lowered to $44.10 at SunTrust Banks

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $73.00 to $44.10 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target indicates a potential upside of 65.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WYND. Wolfe Research upgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $66.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $65.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Destinations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.01.

Get Wyndham Destinations alerts:

WYND stock traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,815,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,522. Wyndham Destinations has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $53.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.02.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $981.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 92.76% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Wyndham Destinations will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WYND. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Wyndham Destinations by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Destinations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Destinations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.