Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Price Target Cut to $43.00

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) had its price target reduced by SunTrust Banks from $66.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price points to a potential upside of 6.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.78.

Shares of NYSE:WH traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,707,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,196. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.43 and a 200-day moving average of $50.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.64. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $63.66.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The company had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.19 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald L. Nelson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $764,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

