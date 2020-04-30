Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)’s share price rose 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $89.87 and last traded at $89.03, approximately 7,041,822 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 5,323,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.16.

WYNN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cfra lowered Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.82 and a 200-day moving average of $111.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.42 and a beta of 2.37.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The casino operator reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($1.53). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,370 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 10,294 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 25,230 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,997 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,408 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 76.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

