Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Stock Position Trimmed by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,040,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,970,781,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,435,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,816,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,840 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $69,745,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,133,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $389,398,000 after acquiring an additional 716,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 198.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 971,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,681,000 after buying an additional 646,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,760,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,084,782. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.85. Xcel Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $72.14.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.93.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

