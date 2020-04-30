Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) PT Lowered to $14.00

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) had its price target dropped by research analysts at B. Riley from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.99% from the stock’s previous close.

XHR has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.06.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.46. 801,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,651. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $23.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.53.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.37). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $282.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.