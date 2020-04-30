Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. Xerox had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:XRX traded down $1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.28. 124,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,482,672. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Xerox has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $39.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Xerox’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Xerox from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Xerox from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Loop Capital lowered Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Xerox from $42.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Xerox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

