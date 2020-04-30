Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Shares Up 8.7%

Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)’s stock price shot up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.55 and last traded at $19.29, 3,278,325 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 13% from the average session volume of 2,904,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.74.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XRX. ValuEngine upgraded Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Xerox from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Xerox in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Xerox from $42.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital cut Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

Get Xerox alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.03 and a 200 day moving average of $31.64.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). Xerox had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xerox Corp will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XRX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Xerox during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,432,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Xerox by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,583,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,383,000 after purchasing an additional 628,520 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Xerox by 358.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after purchasing an additional 977,310 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Xerox by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,040,858 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,376,000 after purchasing an additional 452,119 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Xerox by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 800,991 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xerox (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.